EL CENTRO — One bicyclist was killed and three others injured Sunday morning when they were struck by a car on State Route 111, south of Interstate 8.

California Highway Patrol said the four cyclists, all Mexican nationals, were traveling north on the improved shoulder of SR-111 when a 31-year-old woman from El Centro veered off the road and struck them. The two cyclists nearest the roadway, a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, took the brunt of the impact. The man was killed and the woman suffered “severe” injuries. The other two bicyclists suffered minor injuries, CHP reported.

