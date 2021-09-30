Aileen Lopez, 4, of Calexico, (right) smiles while being picked up by Derrick Lobatos, 12, of El Centro, during an End-Of-Summer Splash event at the Aquatic Center on Sunday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Jazmine Romero, of Calexico, (center) makes her way down the steps of a swimming pool while alongside her daughters, Emma, 7, (pink swimsuit) and Amelia, 5, (wearing life jacket) Romero, during an End-of-Summer Splash event at the Aquatic Center on Sunday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Aileen Lopez, 4, of Calexico, (left) holds her mother’s hand as she waits in line for a life jacket during an End-Of-Summer Splash event at the Aquatic Center on Sunday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Aileen Lopez, 4, of Calexico, (right) smiles while being picked up by Derrick Lobatos, 12, of El Centro, during an End-Of-Summer Splash event at the Aquatic Center on Sunday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Jazmine Romero, of Calexico, (center) makes her way down the steps of a swimming pool while alongside her daughters, Emma, 7, (pink swimsuit) and Amelia, 5, (wearing life jacket) Romero, during an End-of-Summer Splash event at the Aquatic Center on Sunday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Aileen Lopez, 4, of Calexico, (left) holds her mother’s hand as she waits in line for a life jacket during an End-Of-Summer Splash event at the Aquatic Center on Sunday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.