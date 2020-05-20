EL CENTRO -- The Imperial County Department of Public Health informed the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning that the county had met all the metrics within COVID-19 except one to move forward into the second phase of Stage 2 of the county’s recovery plan.

That is the phase that would allow for business activities deemed “higher risk,” such as walk-in retail and dine-in restaurant service.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.