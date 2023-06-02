SALTON CITY – On Tuesday, May 30, at approximately 3:04 p.m., Deputies from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 86 near the Red Earth Casino in Salton City, CA.
According to an Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) social media post, the driver was identified as a resident of Coachella, CA. During the traffic stop, a drug detection canine was used, resulting in Deputies locating approximately 6.64 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 2.18 pounds of fentanyl pills. The suspect was arrested for various charges, including the transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale. The suspect was subsequently booked into the Imperial County Jail.
