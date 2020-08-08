Online classes help teachers prepare for ... online classes

Educators and teachers from Imperial County listen to a Zoom presentation on how to use technology for online education. IVCUE hosted a series of classes this week for educators as they prepare to go back to school. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Teachers from throughout the county this week have been preparing for classes without walls and personal contact via a series of webinars conducted in much the same manner.

With online classes being a certainty this fall, many teacher have been seeking strategies to make their instruction as engaging and effective as possible.

