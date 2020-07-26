Online concert helps family of COVID victim
Buy Now

A memorial shrine set up in honor of the late Luis M. Rosas during the “Jamming For Luis” live stream music memorial on Saturday in Calexico. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — An online benefit concert was conducted Saturday night to assist the family of an El Centro man who recently died due to complications from COVID-19.

The “Jamming For Luis” livestream music memorial was held in honor of Luis M. Rosas, who passed away on June 14.

Online concert helps family of COVID victim
Buy Now

The Brawley-based band Lock & Load perform during the “Jamming For Luis” live stream music memorial on Saturday in Calexico. COURTESY PHOTO

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.