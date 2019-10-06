Open house once again a hit
Buy Now

Mateo Gonzalez, 8, of El Centro, runs the obstacle course at the El Centro Fire Department’s open house Saturday at Station No. 3 on Waterman Avenue. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — For any local child who entertains dreams of one day becoming a firefighter, an event held Saturday at El Centro Fire Department Station No. 3, 1910 N. Waterman Ave., was like hitting the jackpot.

The annual open house, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., was held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week. Some 250 to 400 kids had an opportunity to interact with firefighters and other emergency personnel; check out fire trucks, helicopters and other equipment; tour the fire station; meet Sparky the Fire Dog (IID’s Dippy Duck was also on hand); receive hands-only CPR training, watch rescue demonstrations, explore the Kid’s Safety House, and even try out some equipment.

Open house once again a hit
Buy Now

Jose Villanueva Jr., 7, of El Centro, sports one of the replica fire helmets handed out at Saturday’s Fire Department open house. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Open house once again a hit
Buy Now

Leo Ruiz, 5, operates a fire hose at the open house held Saturday at El Centro Fire Station No. 3. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Open house once again a hit
Buy Now

This vintage fire engine was one of many emergency vehicles on display Saturday at El Centro Fire Station No. 3. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.