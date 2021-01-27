Orchard Road improvements to begin Feb. 1
Orchard Road, from the Alamo River Bridge to Fourth Street, on Tuesday in Holtville. An upcoming project will rehabilitate this street and add a new sidewalk here. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — Construction will soon be underway for the Orchard Road Improvements Project, which will rehabilitate and add a new sidewalk to Orchard, from the Alamo River Bridge to Fourth Street.

The Holtville City Council on Monday unanimously approved awarding a construction contract for the project. Construction is estimated to begin Feb. 1, with a completion date of April 12.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

