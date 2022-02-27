Orientation held for 2022 Dancing with the Stars celebs

Contestants listen at an orientation Thursday at the Eagles Lodge in El Centro for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation's 13th annual Dancing with the Stars Gala. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
EL CENTRO — As the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation (IVROPCF) gears up for its 13th annual Dancing with the Stars scholarship fundraiser, the stars themselves have been chosen and are ready to begin learning their moves.
An orientation for the contestants was held Thursday evening at the Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St. The dancers were paired with instructors, and over the next several weeks, teachers and students will be training in preparation for May 13's Dancing with the Stars Gala, to be held this year at the Pipa Ballroom at the Quechan Casino in Winterhaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.