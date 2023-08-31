Ormat Technologies, Inc. presents a $20,000 donation to the Imperial Valley Food Bank for their Weekend Backpack Program to feed food insecure students throughout the Imperial Valley. PHOTO COURTESY IMPERIAL VALLEY FOOD BANK
IMPERIAL – In response to the high rate of childhood food insecurity experienced countywide, Ormat Technologies, Inc. has made the decision to support Imperial County students with a recent contribution to the Imperial Valley Food Bank (IVFB)’s Weekend Backpack Program, according to a press release from the IVFB.
IV Regional Manager, Troy Owens, and other Ormat employees, presented the gift to the Imperial Valley Food Bank on Friday, August 25, as an investment in supporting Imperial County’s youth.
