IMPERIAL – In response to the high rate of childhood food insecurity experienced countywide, Ormat Technologies, Inc. has made the decision to support Imperial County students with a recent contribution to the Imperial Valley Food Bank (IVFB)’s Weekend Backpack Program, according to a press release from the IVFB.

IV Regional Manager, Troy Owens, and other Ormat employees, presented the gift to the Imperial Valley Food Bank on Friday, August 25, as an investment in supporting Imperial County’s youth.

