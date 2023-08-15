Otay Mesa Detention Facility case manager accused of having sex with detainee

SAN DIEGO – Shantal Hernandez is charged in a complaint unsealed Thursday, August 10, with having sexual relations with a detainee at the Otay Mesa Detention Facility while she was a case manager at the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman (OIDO), which provides oversight of immigration detention facilities.
According to a press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney Southern District of California, OIDO is an independent office within the Department of Homeland Security. OIDO was established by Congress to assist individuals with complaints about the potential violation of immigration detention standards or other misconduct by Department of Homeland Security or contract personnel and provides oversight of immigration detention facilities. It is not a part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or U.S. Customs and Border Protection. As part of her duties, Hernandez managed the complaints of ICE detainees in various detention facilities in the San Diego area.
