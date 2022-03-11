Over and out: Utility poles collapse along Evan Hewes

West Evan Hewes Highway from Austin to Forrester roads, west of El Centro, was closed Friday afternoon following the collapse of several utility poles onto the road, county Public Works Director John Gay said. AT&T is doing the removal and replacement of at least seven poles, Gay added. It was not immediately known how long repairs would take or how long Evan Hewes would be closed. The cause of the incident was not immediately disclosed. COURTESY PHOTOS ELIZABETH VILLA

