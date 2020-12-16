Pacheco, Ward and Anderson take their Holtville council seats

HOLTVILLE — Two incumbents and one newcomer were sworn in as City Council members during a reorganization ceremony Monday evening at City Hall.

Incumbents Michael A. Pacheco and Virginia “Ginger” Ward were re-elected the council Nov. 3, while J. Murray Anderson took the oath for his first political office.

