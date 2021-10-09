ECRMC radiologist Dr. John Dalle discusses early detection of breast cancer at the third annual Paint & Wine Breast Cancer Awareness Event Thursday evening at the Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Imperial residents Stephanie Valdez (left) and Faviola Vega focus on their painting at the third annual Paint & Wine Breast Cancer Awareness Event, held Thursday evening at the Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Adolphe Edward thanks everyone for coming to the third annual Paint & Wine Breast Cancer Awareness Event, held Thursday evening at the Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
ECRMC radiologist Dr. John Dalle discusses early detection of breast cancer at the third annual Paint & Wine Breast Cancer Awareness Event Thursday evening at the Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Imperial residents Stephanie Valdez (left) and Faviola Vega focus on their painting at the third annual Paint & Wine Breast Cancer Awareness Event, held Thursday evening at the Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Adolphe Edward thanks everyone for coming to the third annual Paint & Wine Breast Cancer Awareness Event, held Thursday evening at the Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.