Parade honoring farmworkers set for Friday
A view of East Third Street and Paulin Avenue on Wednesday in Calexico. A drive-by parade that will take place Friday morning in order to show gratitude to local farmworkers will run through this intersection and other streets in the city. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Local farmworkers who gather here will receive a welcoming surprise just before they leave to work Friday morning.

A drive-by parade will be taking place at 3:15 a.m. The parade will stop by various hotspots in the downtown area of the city where farmworkers are known to collect before heading off to work.

