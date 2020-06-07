YUMA -- Paradise Casino is re-opening on June 17 at noon, the Quechan Indian Tribe announced Friday.

The decision to re-open at this time is based on several factors, the tribe said in a release. Casino management worked diligently to create a safe environment for our guests and team members, including significant changes to the gaming floor.

