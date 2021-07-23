Park in Imperial renamed after Redondo
The mother of the late Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo, Janelle, (center) wipes away tears after being presented the city proclamation for the renaming of Sky Ranch Park on Wednesday in Imperial.

IMPERIAL — Sky Ranch Park here will be renamed in honor of the late Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo.

The Imperial City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved renaming the park Deputy Anthony Redondo Memorial Park.

