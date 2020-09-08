Park project running late, but still underway
Buy Now

A view of Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park, which is receiving $2.3 million in renovations, on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — COVID-19 has not stopped work on the $2.3 million Carlos Aguilar Park Project, although it has slowed it down.

The renovation project began in March around the same time the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the crisis has played a role in pushing the project past its original June completion date.

Park project running late, but still underway
Buy Now

This photo includes a view of the new seating and perimeter gates at Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Park project running late, but still underway
Buy Now

Shown here is the new gated basketball court under construction at Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.