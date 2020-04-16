Park rangers and other county staff pitch in with food delivery

When the shelter-in-place directive was ordered by the state to address the coronavirus, Imperial County’s Area Agency on the Aging was inundated with calls from seniors with concerns about losing access to basic needs.

County Public Administrator and Area Agency on Aging Director Rosie Blankenship said she knew her department would need help in meeting the growing needs, which involved getting water, toilet paper and other basic items to senior citizens along with food.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.