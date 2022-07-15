IMPERIAL – Searching for a job may represent hard work, especially when entering the workforce for the first time.

Pathways to Success Expo
Pathways to Success Expo brought employment opportunities and skills for recent graduates and community members seeking to enter the workforce on Thursday at Imperial Valley College. PHOTOs By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

Intending to bring opportunities and mentorship, the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Pathways to Success Expo on Thursday in collaboration with Imperial Valley College.

Johanna Caballero
Around 15 vendors signed-up to collaborate with the event, among them Johanna Caballero from Cardinal Financial, gave a keynote to assistants on financial literacy on Thursday at Imperial Valley College.
Elisa Rico
Elisa Rico, a resident from El Centro, joined the fair looking for her first job opportunity in the United States through the Pathways to Success Expo celebrated on Thursday at Imperial Valley Campus.

