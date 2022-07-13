CALEXICO –Anabel Lippman, the owner of Tropicana Juice & Fruit Bar, didn’t expect the pause of the Highway 98 widening project would impact her business to the point that it might close its doors.

Highway 98 project
Buy Now

Tropicana Fruit & Juice Bar owner Anabel Lippmann mentioned the project started in September of last year and they learned it would be concluded by February 2022. Instead, the project was paused and her business has felt the impact. PHOTOS By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

“It would mean a failure,” said Lippman when asked what closing her business would represent. She mentioned that if the project doesn’t conclude in the following months or receives any support, she might be in the position of losing her business.

Tropicana Juice & Fruit Bar
Buy Now

Besides the impact on revenue, Anabel Lippmann, owner of Tropicana Juice & Fruit Bar, mentioned that due to the paused project, her business has also had three robbing incidents.
Highway 98
Buy Now

According to a statement sent by Barbara Cosio Moreno, CalTrans public Affairs manager, on July 8, the project was paused due to the original contractor defaulting earlier this year. PHOTOS By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.