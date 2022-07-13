Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Tropicana Fruit & Juice Bar owner Anabel Lippmann mentioned the project started in September of last year and they learned it would be concluded by February 2022. Instead, the project was paused and her business has felt the impact. PHOTOS By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
According to a statement sent by Barbara Cosio Moreno, CalTrans public Affairs manager, on July 8, the project was paused due to the original contractor defaulting earlier this year. PHOTOS By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
CALEXICO –Anabel Lippman, the owner of Tropicana Juice & Fruit Bar, didn’t expect the pause of the Highway 98 widening project would impact her business to the point that it might close its doors.
“It would mean a failure,” said Lippman when asked what closing her business would represent. She mentioned that if the project doesn’t conclude in the following months or receives any support, she might be in the position of losing her business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.