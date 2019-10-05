Paved Calexico parking lots help reduce dust
Local, county and state officials gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Calexico Unified School District maintenance yard to commemorate the recent paving of a section of its parking lot. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

CALEXICO — Local efforts to reduce air pollution were bolstered by the recent paving of two separate Calexico Unified School District parking lots near Andrade Avenue and Highway 98.

The $406,000 paving project resulted in a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the district’s maintenance and operations yard that was well attended by local, county and state officials.

