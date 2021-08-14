‘Pawn Stars’ to feature local antique shop

Sylvia Aguirre (center), owner of Sylvia’s Antiques & Thrift Shop in Imperial, with “Pawn Stars” cast members Austin Lee Russell (aka, “Chumlee,” left) and Spencer Victory after filming a segment for the show last fall. COURTESY PHOTO
IMPERIAL — Sylvia’s Antiques & Thrift Shop, 411 Barioni Blvd., will be featured in a segment scheduled to air today on the History Channel’s popular reality show, “Pawn Stars.”
Store owner Sylvia Aguirre said she thought she might be getting pranked when someone from “Pawn Stars” contacted her last fall and told her they wanted to film at her shop, which actually occupies the lower level of her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.