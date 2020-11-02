PAWS AND PAGES: Adopt a Senior Pet Month
Mary Lynn Strand

For those who may not know, November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month! What many may also not know is that shelters all over the United States are full of senior pets.

During the holidays many families look to adopt shelter pets that range from a few months old to a couple of years old. Many senior pets are often looked over simply because of their age.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.