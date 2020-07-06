PAWS AND PAGES: After the Fourth
The team at the Humane Society of Imperial County would like to take a minute to kindly remind our pet-loving community members that our shelter is not animal control, and it does not have animal control officers.

This means our organization is not authorized to send out any of our staff members or volunteers to pick up stray, lost or found pets. Each city in the Imperial Valley (including the County) has its own animal control facility and animal control officers.

