PAWS AND PAGES: Away for the holidays

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

With the holidays quickly approaching, many people have already begun to plan out-of-town trips to visit their loved ones.

During weekends leading up to a holiday or even when there is a three-day weekend, there is a large number of pet owners calling in to the Humane Society of Imperial County wanting to surrender their pets. The reasoning behind this? During these specific times pet owners are going out of town and cannot take their pets with them, or they cannot find anyone to care for their pets while they are away.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.