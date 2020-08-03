PAWS AND PAGES: Clear the Shelters

Family adopting cat from animal shelter taking her home.

 Kzenon

This year we’re doing things a little different. The 2020 Clear the Shelters nationwide event is going to be the most EPIC adoption event in the history of adoption events!

Instead of just one day to clear the shelters, there are now 31 days. That’s right! For the ENTIRE month of August, the Humane Society of Imperial County is reducing adoption fees by 50 percent.

