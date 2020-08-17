PAWS AND PAGES: Dogust

We have all heard the saying “Dogs are man’s best friend,” so of course dog parents want to go all out when their birthday comes around! What if you don’t know what day your dog was born? For dog parents who adopted their best friend from a shelter or rescue, it’s a common problem with a super fun solution — Dogust, the universal shelter pet birthday!

Dogust, which takes place each August, is a nationwide celebration for dogs whose birthdays are unknown. It has been a holiday since 2008, when staff at the North Shore Animal League America of New York set out to ensure even dogs without official birthdays still get their own special day.

