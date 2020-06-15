PAWS AND PAGES: Feral cat deterrents

A Burmese cat with its ear tipped, indicating that it has been spayed or neutered and vaccinated. ADOBESTOCK PHOTO

 Mary H. Swift

Most Imperial Valley community members know by now that the most effective way in controlling the feral cat overpopulation is through TNR -- Trap, Neuter, Return.

The TNR process calls for feral cats in an area or neighborhood to be trapped with a humane trap, spayed or neutered, allowed to recover from anesthesia, and returned to their exact area or neighborhood. This ensures that no new feral cats come into the area and that they are not able to procreate (which dramatically increases the overpopulation problem).

