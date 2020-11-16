PAWS AND PAGES: GivingTuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global day of charitable giving after Black Friday shopping day. ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

 dvoevnore - stock.adobe.com

Once again, the Humane Society of Imperial County is celebrating GivingTuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement on Dec. 1.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1 and throughout the new year.

