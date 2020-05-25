PAWS AND PAGES: Microchipping pets

Already a daily home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your daily (Sun-Sat) home delivery subscription includes Premium Plus digital access. Premium Plus offers unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus sections.
As our community continues to grow, so does our local pet population. Many community members have witnessed the increasing number of cats and dogs running loose around our neighborhoods, busy streets, dangerous highways, parking lots and even canals. The Humane Society of Imperial County would like to remind everyone how important it is to immediately call the animal control officer for the city or area in which you saw or found a roaming cat or dog.
Each week the Humane Society of Imperial County receives hundreds of phone calls from worried pet owners who are looking for their lost pets, which are not microchipped or have collars with pet ID tags. Research has shown that a whopping 87 percent of the dogs running around are lost pets, not strays. This means that the animals have homes and for unknown reasons they are running loose. The sad part is that many of these pets are not microchipped. Microchipping is a safe and inexpensive way to reunite lost pets with their families or alert owners that their pet is lost and has been found, and the process only takes a few minutes. A sweet deal for life-long piece of mind!
