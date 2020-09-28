PAWS AND PAGES: Pawtoberfest

With the summer heat slowly starting to dwindle, the team at the Humane Society of Imperial County cannot think of a better way to kick off the end of the year than with an entire month of reduced adoption fees! Oct. 1 marks the beginning of Pawtoberfest!

Once again, the shelter is at capacity with hundreds of homeless fur-kids patiently awaiting their furever homes. As many already know, the Humane Society of Imperial County has made a promise that no adoptable animal in our care will ever be euthanized due to time or space constraints. We do not believe that any adoptable animal should have to pay the ultimate price for someone else’s error. In conjunction with our rescue efforts and daily adoptions, we are hoping that reduced adoption fees will aid in placing more shelter pets into loving homes!

