PAWS AND PAGES: Where they belong
Photographer: fotowebbox.de

Recently, the Humane Society of Imperial County team and other animal lovers and advocates have noticed a very large number of pets being reported lost.

We understand that accidents do happen, so in conjunction with SB 573 (the new mandatory microchipping law), to help reunite quickly and safely lost pets with their families, the Humane Society of Imperial County has dropped their microchipping fee to only $20 for recently claimed pets.

