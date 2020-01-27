PAWS AND PAGES: Where they belong

ADOBESTOCK PHOTO

 StockMediaProduction - stock.adobe.com

Lately, the Humane Society of Imperial County team and other animal lovers and advocates have noticed an abnormally large number of pets being reported lost, some being ones that become lost frequently.

We understand that accidents do happen, so to help quickly and safely reunite lost pets with their families, the Humane Society of Imperial County is willing to drop our microchipping fee to only $20 for recently claimed pets! Pet parents who claim their lost pet from Animal Control and bring him or her in for microchipping within one week of being claimed are eligible to receive the reduced microchipping fee.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.