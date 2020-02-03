PAWS & PAGES: Antiques for shelter animals

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

 anastasianess - stock.adobe.com

As most community members already know, the Humane Society of Imperial County takes in hundreds of stray, abandoned, neglected, abused and forgotten animals every month.

As you can imagine, there are several very high costs associated with taking care of all these helpless shelter animals. Aside from basic care costs, many of the animals that come into our care need some kind of additional medical treatment upon their arrival.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.