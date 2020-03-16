Donations of food and supplies for the animals are requested

Funny happy dogs and cats peeking over blank white web banner or social media cover with paws hanging over

 Susan Schmitz

The Humane Society of Imperial County would like to let everyone know that our team has every intention in making sure that the shelter is fully staffed and that the animals are receiving around the clock care, regardless of the issue at hand.

We want our community to know that our team’s commitment to these animals has not and will not change. Simply put, our doors are open and we intend for it to stay that way.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.