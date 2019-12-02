Holiday pet hazards
Sonja - stock.adobe.com

The Holiday season brings so much joy and happiness to millions of furry families each and every year. Although this is a time for giving and of peace and joy, nothing could ruin the holidays more than a sick pet. Although there are many things that we as people can enjoy during this time of the year, there are many things that are very unsafe for our pets.

Everyone is familiar with mistletoe and poinsettia flowers. They are a very special detail to any home décor this time of the year. Little do some pet owners know, both of these holiday plants may pose a threat to the health of our pets. If consumed, your pet may experience a variety of symptoms. Vomiting and diarrhea are two of the most common symptoms. If you notice that any of you holiday floral décor seems to have some nibbles taken out of them and your pet is not acting his or her normal self, we highly suggest that you contact your local family veterinarian immediately.

