Friday and Saturday marks 2019’s last quarterly National Adoption Weekend for the year at our local PetSmart location.

Each year, PetSmart gives shelters and rescues all over the United States four chances to find loving furever homes for as many orphaned fur-kids as humanly possible. Being that we have literally hundreds of homeless cats and dogs in our care at the Humane Society of Imperial County, we intend to take full advantage of this super-awesome adoption event! In order for us to be able to help easily place more cats and dogs into loving homes, we have decided to slightly lower our adoption fees for the event: Dog and puppy adoptions will only be $100 and all cat and kitten adoptions will only be $25, and cats and kittens can be adopted at two kitties for the price of one (regardless of age)!

