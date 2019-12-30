PAWS & PAGES: Our thanks to you
2019 for the Humane Society of Imperial County was another fantastic year! Although there were a few ups and downs, smiles and tears, and countless hours of craziness, we are happy to say it was well worth each and every second.

We are noticing a more positive change that has brought about a more pet-friendly Imperial Valley. The community has been involved not only with helping the orphaned pets in our shelter, but with helping each other find and use their resources to ultimately do what is best for all animals.

