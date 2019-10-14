The summer months have taken a toll on our community’s tiny shelter yet again. With record-breaking numbers of stray animals coming in and with so many people having to turn in their pets, the staff and volunteers at the Humane Society of Imperial County just cannot keep up. Even with our rescue efforts and multiple adoption events on a weekly basis, it simply isn’t enough. 

Currently, the shelter is so far beyond capacity that we are struggling to take in new animals. There is literally zero space for them. At the Humane Society of Imperial County we have made a promise that no adoptable animal in our care will ever be euthanized for time or space constraints. We do not believe that any animals should pay the ultimate price due to human error.

