PAWS & PAGES: Pet breast cancer awareness

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

 monicaclick - stock.adobe.com

Oct. 1 marked the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As most people already know, the Humane Society of Imperial County is a huge advocate of pet health awareness through spaying and neutering. Some pet owners may not know that not having female pets spayed and overbreeding may actually be a direct link to breast cancer in female pets. Most veterinary experts would agree that spaying female pets has several health benefits for our fur-kids: There are certain types of cancers and conditions that can completely and easily be avoided simply by having a pet spayed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.