Just like other walk/runs, 5K marathons, etc. that are organized to benefit an organization or great cause, there is similar and very easy way to raise money for the homeless pets of the Imperial Valley.

Thanks to Walk for a Dog by WoofTrax, our loving and supporting community members can do more by doing the simplest of things — walking! To start saving lives all you have to do is make sure you download the Walk for a Dog app either through the Apple App Store or through Google Play onto your smartphone.

