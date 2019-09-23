PAWS & PAGES: Woof-O-Ween 2019
Buy Now

Cute dog dressed up as vampire in dark moonlit forest. Smiling staffordshire terrier puppy in halloween costume of scary vampire in the woods, shot in low key

 Photoboyko - stock.adobe.com

It’s time for another spooktacular night of FUN, FUN, FUN for the entire family! On Oct. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m., the Humane Society of Imperial County and Fitness Oasis Health Club & Spa are expecting the biggest and most successful Woof-O-Ween, ever! As always, the event will be held at Fitness Oasis, 504 W. Aten Road, Imperial.

Here is a list of some of the super FUN activities we’ll have at the event:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.