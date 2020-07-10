Peaceful protest against child abuse

Right Now
79°
Sunny
- Humidity: 63%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 05:42:25 AM
- Sunset: 07:52:42 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. High near 110F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 115F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Brawley officer booked on rape charge
- Brawley homes dress up for contest
- ECESD prepares district reopening plan
- Calexico police investigating attempted kidnapping
- Valley Briefs: Driver dies in single-vehicle accident
- Preparan reapertura de escuelas primarias en El Centro
- CBP: Shots fired at west port of entry
- Volunteers spend July 4 cleaning up burned Niland homes
- Actors implore Valley residents to 'wear a mask'
- ERCMC’s Edward: ‘We’ve got to do better’ containing COVID
