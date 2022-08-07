Pedestrian struck

A helicopter ambulance lands Friday adjacent to Interstate 8 near Seeley where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck.

PHOTO ANDREA REDFERN

SEELEY — On August 5, 2022, at approximately 1323 hours, 27-year-old Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck on Interstate 8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area. A 57-year-old male pedestrian was on the right shoulder of Interstate 8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area. For unknown reasons, the male pedestrian walked into the traffic lanes in direct path of the Mitsubishi. As a result, the male pedestrian was struck by the Mitsubishi. The male pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Imperial County Coroner’s Office was notified, responded to the scene, and took  possession of the deceased male whose name will be released through their office pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

