SEELEY — On August 5, 2022, at approximately 1323 hours, 27-year-old Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck on Interstate 8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area. A 57-year-old male pedestrian was on the right shoulder of Interstate 8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area. For unknown reasons, the male pedestrian walked into the traffic lanes in direct path of the Mitsubishi. As a result, the male pedestrian was struck by the Mitsubishi. The male pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Imperial County Coroner’s Office was notified, responded to the scene, and took possession of the deceased male whose name will be released through their office pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
Tags
Gary Redfern
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Right Now
- Humidity: 26%
- Cloud Coverage: 35%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 11
- Sunrise: 06:00:20 AM
- Sunset: 07:35:01 PM
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 107F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Anuncian trabajadores del campo marcha para exigir derechos electorales
- City ready to develop Imperial Ave. extension
- Monkey pox reported in county resident
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Man apparently fatally crushed by car
- No parking: Brawley council approves new ordinance
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Bucklin Park event disrupted by indecent exposure
- Anuncia Caltrans cierre de intersección en Calexico
- Potential lithium windfall will require cautious approach, board chair warns
- Viegas-Walker won’t seek another E.C. council term
- Muere residente durante reparación de vehículo
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.