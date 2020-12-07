PET OF THE WEEK: Billy

Billy came into our care toward the end of October. He was found as a stray in Holtville and was brought to us by the very nice lady who found after she was not able to find his owners.

Billy is a very mellow guy who doesn’t do much, and he likes to keep to himself. He likes to go out into our play yard area to hop around and nibble on grass every once in a while. His kennel is in our front office where he can often be seen being a lazy bunny, eating and napping.

