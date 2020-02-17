Pet of the Week: Bubbles

Bubbles came into our care from Brawley Animal Control in mid-January. He was so friendly and so handsome that our entire staff was expecting someone to walk in any minute to claim him... but no one did.

Bubbles got his name because he is so sweet, very personable and has such a bubbly personality — and because we thought it would be fun to give a name like his to such a huge dog! Bubbles befriends everyone he meets the second he meets them. He does well with all people and he does well with both big and small dogs.

