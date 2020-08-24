PET OF THE WEEK: Casper
Casper was brought into our care at the beginning of August by a nice lady who had been caring for him in her neighborhood.

When he came in he had a severely infected wound on his neck that was clearly a bite from being in a fight. We are not sure if he was the one who started a fight, but being that he is such a HUGE sweetheart and doesn’t have a mean hair on his body, we are assuming he was a victim of some tomcat foolery.

