PET OF THE WEEK: Charlotte

Charlotte came into our care towards the end of last month after being abandoned at our shelter. She was extremely fearful and it took us several days for us to be able to handle her, or even approach her.

Poor Charlotte was confused and terrified after being discarded, and had no idea what was going on. After about five days of coaxing with lots of treats, Charlotte realized that we were friends and that we were here to help her. She very quickly came out of her shell and showed us how much a sweet and loving girl she is!

