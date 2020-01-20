PET OF THE WEEK: Chili
Buy Now

Chili was brought into our care in September 2019 from Animal Control and was never claimed by his family.

At the beginning of this month, he was adopted by a very nice family that was from out of town. About two weeks after his adoption, the family that adopted him brought him back because they felt that he was too calm.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.